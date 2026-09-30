Bhagat Singh To Punjab's Water: AAP Widens Its Political Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party's politics in Punjab is increasingly taking the shape of a full-fledged campaign, with the party moving beyond governance claims to a sharper mobilisation around Punjab identity, youth, nationalism and the legacy of Bhagat Singh.

The clearest example came in Ludhiana, where the AAP government organised 'Jashan-e-Inquilab' at Punjab Agricultural University to mark Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary. The event combined a large youth gathering with music, theatre and cultural performances, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann used the occasion to make an extended political pitch around his government's record.

The Punjab Chief Minister linked Bhagat Singh's legacy with his government's claims on education, healthcare, jobs, electricity, irrigation, women's welfare and protection of Punjab's water. He also contrasted his government with previous regimes, accusing them of ignoring the ideals and sacrifices of the martyrs.

The naming of the Mohali airport after Bhagat Singh, the 30-foot statue at Nishan-e-Inquilab Plaza and the ₹52-crore heritage complex at Khatkar Kalan were presented as evidence of the government's commitment to preserving the martyr's legacy. At the same time, Mann sought to connect that legacy with the AAP government's claims of building a more equal, educated and welfare-oriented Punjab.

Youth mobilisation, the anti-drug campaign, education, sports, Punjab's water and development are being taked about at AAP events. The Bhagat Singh anniversary provided the party with an opportunity to combine these themes with Punjab's emotional and historical connect with its most iconic revolutionary.

The event therefore went beyond a conventional commemorative function and assumed the character of a political mobilisation, with AAP projecting its governance record alongside a larger narrative of Punjab's identity and future.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, AAP's messaging is increasingly looking like a campaign taking shape.