Trump Calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai A 'Monster', His Reaction Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Google CEO Sundar Pichai a "monster" while hosting leading artificial intelligence executives at the White House. The remark came during a meeting with technology leaders, including Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, to discuss a new voluntary agreement on AI safety and oversight.

Introducing Pichai to reporters outside the West Wing, Trump said: "This guy is a monster, and nobody knows," using the term as praise for Pichai's influence and success in the technology industry.

The executives were meeting to discuss a voluntary framework aimed at strengthening oversight of advanced AI systems through internal and external reviews.

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Explaining the agreement, Pichai said companies were adopting established corporate governance practices for AI development.

"We are signing up to a set of processes and controls as we do in other areas, like financial controls, in a company. And we are bringing those well-known best practices to the development of superintelligence," Pichai told reporters.

Zuckerberg said the accord included "a set of principles and commitments around building robust internal controls and detecting if there are any issues with the technology."

He added that the agreement would involve multiple layers of oversight, including internal risk reviews, external auditing and independent reviews by company boards.

Trump has spent months defending the expansion of AI infrastructure, including the construction of data centres across the United States, despite growing criticism from both supporters and opponents.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump argued that data centres can benefit local communities.

"By the way, I'm very good at real estate. Some of those buildings are absolutely beautiful," Trump said. "They're big, and they're, you know, big, strong, powerful buildings. But they're beautiful, and they add greatly to a community."

Amodei, whose company Anthropic has frequently highlighted the potential risks posed by advanced AI systems, said the industry could improve safety standards but acknowledged that challenges remain.

"But I think the technology has very real risks. And, you know, the mechanism, how we address those risks is still under discussion," Amodei said.

Amodei, who had dinner with Trump on Sunday, also attended Tuesday's White House meeting.

Trump later said AI companies had agreed to strengthen oversight of the technology through voluntary commitments.

"I think I'm seeing tremendous self-policing. And they understand that they have to self-police," Trump told reporters outside the West Wing.

Details of the agreement were not immediately released.

(With inputs from agencies)