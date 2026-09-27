Congress MLA vs AAP Leader Spotlights Punjab Government Bungalow Allotments

A political confrontation between Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gayatri Bishnoi over a Chandigarh government residence has now opened up a wider debate over the allotment, occupation and alleged misuse of Punjab government bungalows.

The controversy erupted after Sukhpal Singh Khaira questioned the presence of Gayatri Bishnoi at a government residence in Sector 39 and raised allegations about AAP leaders allegedly occupying government accommodation meant for Punjab ministers and officials.

Gayatri Bishnoi hit back, saying she was staying with her parents at Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh's official residence because her father was undergoing treatment. She also objected to the Congress MLA's remarks and accused him of making personal allegations.

But the bungalow dispute did not remain confined to Sukhpal Khaira and Gayatri Bishnoi.

Shiromani Akal Dal And Congress Raise Concern, Question AAP

The issue has also drawn a response from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. He questioned the AAP leader's explanation regarding the use of a government bungalow and raised questions over the identity of the occupants and the payment of electricity and water bills. He also questioned whether similar facilities are available to ordinary Punjab residents who come to Chandigarh for medical treatment. These remain political allegations and require verification from official records.

The central question has now shifted to the government accommodation system itself: who are these houses officially allotted to, who is actually occupying them and under what rules can a person other than the official allottee stay there?

Punjab Congress leadership has also stepped into the controversy, with Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demanding that allegedly unauthorised occupants be removed from ministerial houses and that penal rent be recovered wherever violations of government accommodation rules are established.

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Amarinder Warring has also raised questions over several government houses in Sector 39 and alleged that some are being occupied or used by AAP leaders, associates, or people from outside Punjab. These allegations require verification through official allotment and occupation records.

The issue has acquired another layer following the Enforcement Directorate's recent action in the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) matter. House No. 926 in Sector 39 has figured in allegations concerning its reported use by AAP's former Delhi minister.

Congress Seeks Inquiry Into Government Residence Allocation

Congress leader and advocate Gurpratap Singh Gill has separately sought an independent inquiry into the allotment and occupation of government residences. His complaint specifically seeks verification of Houses No. 926, 960 and 961.

He has demanded examination of allotment files, occupancy records, security registers, CCTV footage and visitor records. He has also sought recovery of market or penal rent if unauthorised occupation is established.

This is where the political controversy has now moved to, towards an administrative accountability issue.

NDTV reached out to the Aam Aadmi Party leaders for a reaction, but received no response till filing of this news story.

The Khaira-Bishnoi face-off has put the spotlight on whether Punjab's government residences are being used strictly according to entitlement rules, or whether political considerations are influencing their allotment and occupation.

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For the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann government, the immediate question is whether it can provide a clear house-wise account of the official allottees, actual occupants, permissions granted and rent being paid.

For the opposition, the bungalow controversy has become another issue with which they are questioning the functioning of the AAP government and the party's alleged influence on leadership in Punjab.

What started as a face-off between Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Gayatri Bishnoi has therefore turned into a larger political debate over government property, VIP accommodation and accountability.

The key question now is simple: Who occupies Punjab's government bungalows, on whose authority and are the rules being followed?