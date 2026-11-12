'Pay Rs 7 Crore': Arvind Kejriwal, His Daughter Get Death Threat

The police are investigating a death threat against former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, allegedly issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the caller demanding Rs 7 crore.

The threat was reported by Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, who told the Delhi Police that he had received a phone call and a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to be a member of the gang with links abroad.

In a complaint filed with the police in Punjab's Mohali on November 6, Singh said the caller demanded Rs 7 crore and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.

The police in Mohali have filed a case under both the BNS and the IT Act, and have given the case to an officer of the cyber crime unit identified as Sunil Kumar.

Investigators said they are examining call records, internet protocol logs and location data linked to the mobile number used to issue the threat. Singh has also sought adequate security for Kejriwal and his family. His party is in power in Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and the assembly election is also due in just a few months from now.

With the alleged threat to the former chief minister of Delhi, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang would likely emerge again as one of India's most closely watched organised crime networks, with its name repeatedly surfacing in cases involving extortion, shootings and targeted killings.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said Bishnoi operated the syndicate from jail with another gangster, Goldy Brar, and other foreign-based criminals using local shooters and safe houses spread across several states.