Bomb Threat Triggers High Alert At Gujarat Jail Housing Lawrence Bishnoi

Security agencies in Gujarat have been put on high alert after officials received an anonymous email threatening bomb blasts across state prisons, including Sabarmati Central Jail housing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squads, immediately launched extensive search operations across prison grounds. Cyber crime teams are actively investigating the email's technical details and IP address to trace the perpetrator.

The threat has focused sharp attention on Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, the largest prison in Gujarat. The high-security facility currently houses Bishnoi, who was recently shifted to a larger, highly guarded high-security block within the complex under tightened security measures.

Authorities are keeping extra vigilance due to the high-profile inmates lodged at Sabarmati Jail. While similar email threat hoaxes have previously targeted courts, schools, and public spaces across Ahmedabad, security forces are treating this warning with utmost seriousness and ensuring full safety checks across all facilities.

