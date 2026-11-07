Hari Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Who Threatened Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma, Detained In US

Most-wanted gangster and an active operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Harichand Jat, widely known as Hari Boxer, was detained by the US authorities in California last night, following inputs from the Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana Special Task Force (STF).

Indian security and intelligence agencies had been closely tracking Boxer's movements since the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's home in Mumbai.

The authorities are expected to initiate the necessary process through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring the gangster back to India.

Boxer had threatened celebrities like Rohit Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh over their links with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He had also orchestrated a shooting at actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada. In January this year, Boxer claimed responsibility for the firing outside Shetty's Juhu residence through social media posts.

Last month, Boxer was also reportedly linked to the network involved in supplying weapons in connection with the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff.

Originally from Rajasthan, Boxer played a key role in operating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's extortion network from abroad.

He got his nickname after learning boxing during his stay in Jaipur. The gangster initially engaged in small fights but soon became involved in crimes such as robbery and attempted murder. More than 10 cases were registered against him in many districts in India, such as Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, Dholpur, and Karauli.

Boxer fled to the US in 2022.

Last month, gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria - who were wanted in India for multiple murders and organised crime - were arrested in the United States.