Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red on Thursday. At the open, Sensex fell 117 points while Nifty was down 41. Earlier on Wednesday, markets had rallied on the back of a sharp decline in crude oil prices.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42
"The cryptocurrency market continues to witness cautious trading, with Bitcoin holding near $73,600 and Ethereum trading around $2,050. Despite a marginal increase in overall market capitalisation, buying momentum remains limited, while Bitcoin's dominance of over 58% indicates that market activity continues to be concentrated around established digital assets.
Recent developments surrounding global equity indices have added uncertainty around institutional investment flows into crypto-linked equities. However, Bitcoin's ability to maintain its current price levels amid these developments indicates relative stability. Going forward, institutional fund flows, trading volumes and broader macroeconomic developments will be key factors determining whether the market can regain upward momentum."
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The Thesis
Brent's bounce off two-month lows - on a fresh Hormuz tanker attack and Iran refusing to give up enriched uranium - shows the shipping-risk premium is structural, not fading. The rupee's climb to its strongest level since April, on steady FII buying, lets our metals and EPC names re-rate without a currency drag, with pharma as ballast if Hormuz escalates.
Where We're Concentrated
The basket leans into the industrial commodity cycle - carbon materials, steel, and an EPC name on energy-infrastructure orders - balanced by two pharma names as a currency- and geopolitics-resilient hedge. What breaks it: a Hormuz supply shock that forces crude sharply higher squeezes the metals leg faster than pharma offsets, and a sharper Fed hawkish turn on last night's hot US CPI could reverse the FII tailwind under the rupee.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
HEG Advanced Materials
Graphite-electrode demand tracks the steel capex cycle, a steadier bet than crude's Hormuz-driven swings this week.
Engineers India
An EPC order book geared to energy infrastructure holds up even as Brent whipsaws on Hormuz shipping risk.
Zydus Lifesciences
Export pharma earnings in dollars gain as the rupee holds its strongest level since April this week.
Shyam Metalics
Steel demand rides the same capex cycle as EPC order flow, insulated from the day's crude-driven noise.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
A second dollar-earner pharma name adds ballast to the basket if the Hormuz standoff pushes oil and risk sentiment higher.
One Thing to Watch
Hormuz tanker attack as Iran talks stall Tehran's parliament speaker says the Strait 'will never return' to pre-war shipping norms - another flare-up would send Brent back toward its pre-slump range and squeeze our metals leg's margin cushion.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets attempted to stabilize as stronger US equities and lower volatility provided some support, although persistent inflation, a stronger dollar and continued ETF withdrawals kept participation measured. Bitcoin traded near $73,558, close to its 200-day average, while Ethereum held around the psychological $2,050 region.
Bitcoin's immediate support lies at $73,100-$73,300, followed by $71,800-$72,000. Remaining above the first region could help stabilize the structure, while sustained closes through $75,000-$75,700 would improve momentum. A loss of support would keep the broader decline active until buyers reclaim the broken levels.
Ethereum is trading near $2,050, with support at $2,030-$2,035 and the psychological $2,000 level available below. Recovery attempts face resistance at $2,100-$2,150. Futures traders may look for rising volume and broader participation alongside any price recovery, as testing resistance alone would not confirm a sustained breakout.
The macro picture remained mixed. Japan's wholesale inflation reached 7.1%, while higher oil prices and expectations of further Federal Reserve and Bank of England tightening kept global inflation concerns active. A stronger dollar may restrict liquidity across crypto markets, particularly for smaller tokens. However, recovering equities and continued investment in AI-related companies supported interest in technology and blockchain-linked assets.
US markets provided the strongest positive signal. The Nasdaq gained 1.60%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.31% and the VIX declined 10.12%. Asian trading was mixed, although gains in the Sensex, Shanghai and Nikkei offset Hong Kong's decline. Gold remained nearly unchanged, while oil fell 0.97%, providing some relief from inflation pressure.
Institutional activity remained cautious. In the latest fully reported session, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $95 million in outflows, while Ethereum ETFs lost $1.3 million. Early figures for the following session indicated additional withdrawals, with some major issuers still pending. Bitcoin and Ethereum holding near key support despite these outflows suggests spot buying absorbed part of the pressure, although a broader recovery would require more consistent institutional and market participation."
Gold And Silver Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver futures are facing renewed pressure as stronger-than-expected US inflation data has strengthened expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening. On the MCX, December gold was quoted at Rs 1,39,730 per 10 grams, down Rs 795 or 0.57%. December silver was marginally higher at Rs 1,84,622 per kg, gaining Rs 97 or 0.05%, according to early-morning market snapshots.
Internationally, spot gold slipped to $3,979.09 an ounce, falling below the important $4,000 level. COMEX December gold futures were down 0.4% at $3,984.50. Spot silver declined 0.6% to $51.40 an ounce. A stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields are making bullion less attractive. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding assets such as gold, which do not generate interest income.
The immediate concern is the changing outlook for US monetary policy. Hotter inflation has raised expectations of a December rate increase. This has strengthened the dollar and reduced the appeal of precious metals. Silver is also vulnerable to fluctuations in industrial demand, making its price movements more volatile.
For Indian investors, currency movements will remain important alongside international prices. A weaker rupee can cushion domestic bullion against global declines, while a stronger rupee can deepen the impact. The near-term outlook remains cautious. Investors should avoid chasing short-term price movements and watch US inflation, Treasury yields and the dollar for clearer direction. Staggered buying and disciplined position sizing are preferable in the current environment.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
Plunging crude and strong FII accumulation propelled Indian equities to nine-month highs Wednesday, but a flat GIFT Nifty (25,245) signals a range-bound Thursday open. This follows Wednesday's sweeping rally, where relentless foreign institutional accumulation drove the NIFTY up 0.84% (210 pts) to a nine-month high of 25,255. Sentiment was turbocharged by Brent crude plunging below $90/bbl after the US President stated the Iran conflict was effectively over. This massive margin relief fuelled financials: the Nifty PSU Bank Index surged 2.94% and Nifty Bank added 1.76%, offsetting a 0.53% drop in IT. Globally, Wall Street shook off Tuesday's CPI selloff. Upbeat earnings from neocloud firm CoreWeave revived the AI trade and stabilized Nvidia, lifting the Nasdaq 1.60%, S&P 500 (SPX) 1.31%, and Dow Jones 0.49% despite a stronger dollar. Asia traded mixed today (Nikkei 0.60%, Kospi 0.80%, HSI -1.2%). Today's opening tick will test whether local buyers chase US tech momentum or turn defensive. The technical bias is positive-to-neutral. Dropping below 25,200 invites intraday profit-booking, leaving 25,000 as critical support to prevent deeper distribution. Resistance spans 25,400-25,500, then 25,600.
Crypto Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin was trading near $73,800 on Thursday morning, attempting to recover after recent selling pressure. The rebound remains fragile. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of around $1.58 billion across the seven completed November sessions through November 10. Hotter-than-expected US inflation has also strengthened expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike, adding pressure on risk assets. Bitcoin remains below its short-term holder cost basis of $75,600, making that an important level to reclaim. Altcoins are showing mixed movements, reflecting cautious sentiment across the broader market.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing the rebound. Consider staggered purchases rather than deploying capital at once. Watch whether Bitcoin can reclaim $75,600, while keeping leverage low amid uncertainty around ETF flows and interest rates.
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
"Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to face selling pressure, with both assets trading below their declining moving averages on the 4-hour chart. Bitcoin is hovering around $73,750 after failing to sustain a recovery above $74,300, while Ethereum trades near $2,055 following rejection around $2,075-$2,080.
On-chain data presents a mixed picture. According to Glassnode, wallets holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC showed accumulation trends over the seven days through November 9, suggesting some large investors are using the price correction to build positions. However, whale deposits to exchanges indicate that potential selling pressure remains a concern.
Macroeconomic developments are adding to market uncertainty. The inflation surprise pushed Treasury yields higher and raised concerns about tighter Federal Reserve policy.
Technically, Bitcoin faces immediate support at $73,200, followed by $72,700, while resistance stands at $74,350-$74,750. Ethereum needs to defend $2,000-$2,015, with $2,097 acting as immediate resistance.
Markets will now focus on the upcoming US PPI release for further inflation signals. Overall, despite selective whale accumulation and a recovery in US equities, weak price structures and macroeconomic uncertainty keep the short-term crypto outlook cautious."