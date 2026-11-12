Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"Crypto markets attempted to stabilize as stronger US equities and lower volatility provided some support, although persistent inflation, a stronger dollar and continued ETF withdrawals kept participation measured. Bitcoin traded near $73,558, close to its 200-day average, while Ethereum held around the psychological $2,050 region.

Bitcoin's immediate support lies at $73,100-$73,300, followed by $71,800-$72,000. Remaining above the first region could help stabilize the structure, while sustained closes through $75,000-$75,700 would improve momentum. A loss of support would keep the broader decline active until buyers reclaim the broken levels.

Ethereum is trading near $2,050, with support at $2,030-$2,035 and the psychological $2,000 level available below. Recovery attempts face resistance at $2,100-$2,150. Futures traders may look for rising volume and broader participation alongside any price recovery, as testing resistance alone would not confirm a sustained breakout.

The macro picture remained mixed. Japan's wholesale inflation reached 7.1%, while higher oil prices and expectations of further Federal Reserve and Bank of England tightening kept global inflation concerns active. A stronger dollar may restrict liquidity across crypto markets, particularly for smaller tokens. However, recovering equities and continued investment in AI-related companies supported interest in technology and blockchain-linked assets.

US markets provided the strongest positive signal. The Nasdaq gained 1.60%, the S&P 500 advanced 1.31% and the VIX declined 10.12%. Asian trading was mixed, although gains in the Sensex, Shanghai and Nikkei offset Hong Kong's decline. Gold remained nearly unchanged, while oil fell 0.97%, providing some relief from inflation pressure.

Institutional activity remained cautious. In the latest fully reported session, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $95 million in outflows, while Ethereum ETFs lost $1.3 million. Early figures for the following session indicated additional withdrawals, with some major issuers still pending. Bitcoin and Ethereum holding near key support despite these outflows suggests spot buying absorbed part of the pressure, although a broader recovery would require more consistent institutional and market participation."