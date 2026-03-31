Punjab To Deliver Police Assistance Within 6 Minutes: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said Punjab will now deliver police assistance within just six minutes, on par with developed regions such as the US and Europe, as he flagged off 508 emergency response vehicles (ERVs).

The vehicles, equipped with advanced technology and deployed across all 28 police districts under Dial-112, will strengthen on-ground policing by quickly responding to distress calls, he said.

Addressing a gathering here, Mann highlighted that modernisation of the force has not only improved security but also boosted investors' confidence, which is reflected in major investments, such as the opening of Tata Steel's second-largest plant in Punjab.

Mann said the anti-drug drive, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh, has been the biggest-ever crackdown on the drug network in Punjab, and the conviction rate in drug-related cases has reached 87 per cent, which is "far higher than any other state." Unlike previous governments, the AAP government has ensured strict action instead of allowing smugglers to flourish, he said, adding, "Our fight is to protect Punjab's young generation, and it will continue relentlessly without pause." He further highlighted administrative reforms, stating, "For the first time, a bottom-up approach has been adopted, with vehicles now being provided to station house officers at the ground level instead of only senior officers." Linking law and order to economic confidence, he said, "The best parameter to judge law and order is the investment coming into a state, and the fact that Tata Steel has established its second-largest plant in Punjab reflects this confidence." Punjab is one of the safest places, and the credit goes to Punjab Police, which has bridged the gap between the force and the people, he said.

Highlighting road safety reforms, Mann said with 1,597 trained personnel and 144 modern vehicles, the Sadak Surakhiya Force has reduced road accident fatalities by 48 per cent since its launch.

Deployed across 4,200 km of accident-prone highways, the force not only patrols but also acts as a deterrent against violations, a step even appreciated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he stated.

On police modernisation, Mann said, "Today, 508 new vehicles are being flagged off under the Emergency Response Vehicles initiative and dedicated to public service under Dial-112." With these additions, the Dial-112 fleet has increased to 764 vehicles, all equipped with advanced technologies including GPS trackers, dash cameras, and mobile data systems.

Comparing governance priorities, he said, while previous governments allocated minimal funds for police welfare, the current government has invested Rs 327.69 crore in just four years, purchasing 2,904 vehicles since 2022.

Today, every police station in Punjab has at least one new vehicle, he said.

On strengthening specialised units, Mann said, "22 vehicles have been procured for Anti-Narcotics Task Force, along with electric scooters for enhancing mobility and women's safety." He also said that the government will soon introduce artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of the state police force, making it a front-ranking force in the country and strengthening law and order through scientific methods."

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