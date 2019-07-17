Police Arrests Chota Shakeel Aide Afroz Wadariya In Mumbai

Afroz Wadariya was a close aide of Chota Shakeel, says Mumbai Police (Representational Image)

In a major boost to investigation against underworld don Chota Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim, the Mumbai Police has arrested Afroz Wadariya also known as Ahmed Raza in Mumbai, officials said.

Senior Mumbai Police officials told IANS that Afroz Wadariya, who was a close aide of Chota Shakeel and used to handle the hawala transactions for them was arrested on Tuesday on the basis of a Look Out Circular notice issued against him.

The official said that as soon as he reached Mumbai he was arrested at the airport and handed over to the Mumbai Police.

According to the police official, Afroz Wadariya was the person who carried out the hawala transactions on the advice of underworld dons Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel.

The official said that Afroz Wadariya was directly connected to Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Fahim Machmach.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.