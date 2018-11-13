"Have Made Great Friends On Twitter": PM Modi Tells Its CEO Jack Dorsey

The prime minister later tweeted that he was delighted to meet Mr Dorsey.

All India | | Updated: November 13, 2018 22:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Have Made Great Friends On Twitter': PM Modi Tells Its CEO Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey met PM Modi today.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday told Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who called on him in New Delhi that he enjoys being on the micro-blogging website and has made "great friends" on it.

The prime minister later tweeted that he was delighted to meet Mr Dorsey.

"Happy to see the passion with which you're leading @Twitter. I enjoy being on this medium, where I've made great friends and see everyday the creativity of people," the prime minister said.

Thanking PM Modi for the meeting, Twitter CEO tweeted, "I enjoyed our conversation about the importance of global conversation. Also: thanks for the ideas for Twitter!"

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narendra ModiTwitterJack Dorsey

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chhath PujaStan LeeTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowAutomatic CarsAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayFortuner TRD Nokia 8.1Maruti GypsyFlipkart CEO

................................ Advertisement ................................