'Bad Experience To Visit Delhi': PM Modi's Niece After Being Robbed

"The footage may prove a big help in arresting the accused," the police said.

In an incident where two men snatched the hand bag of a woman who said she was a niece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Police have got the CCTV footage of the crime spot.

"The footage may prove a big help in arresting the accused," the police said.

Damyanti Ben Modi came to Delhi from Amritsar on Saturday morning. She took an auto-rickshaw to reach the Civil Lines area in North Delhi. At around 7 am she reached Gujarati Samaj Bhawan. While she was getting off from the three-wheeler two anti-social elements suddenly appeared on a scooty and swooped at her, said Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal.

Mr Mittal said we are closing in on the accused and they might be arrested any time soon.

While talking to the media the woman said that she is a relative of the Prime Minister.

"I came to Delhi from Amritsar with family and was going to Gujarati Samaj Bhawan. As soon as the auto-rickshaw reached the gate of the Bhawan two men swooped at me. They were riding on a scooty," the victim told news agency IANS.

"Before I could understand anything they fled with my purse that contained more than Rs 50,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents," she said.

"I had to take a flight to Ahmedabad on Saturday evening and the tickets were in that purse. Now, I don't know how it would be managed. It was a bad experience to visit Delhi," Damyanti Ben Modi added.

North District senior police official Monika Bhardwaj, however, avoided making any comment on the incident.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.