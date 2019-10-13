Man Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Robbing PM Modi's Niece

Damayanti Ben's belongings have also been recovered, police said. (Representational)

One of the two men on a bike, who allegedly snatched purse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damayanti Ben Modi has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Nonu. Damayanti Ben's belongings have also been recovered, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Delhi

On Saturday, police had said it had identified the two men with the help of CCTV footage. Both the accused are from Delhi. One of the two is suspected to be a minor.

The robbers on Saturday had snatched the purse of Damayanti Ben when she was getting down from an auto-rickshaw outside the gates of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in north Delhi's Civil Lines.

According to Damayanti, she had Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones and some important documents in the purse that was snatched.

She was robbed just a few kilometres away from the home of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

