Watch: On PM Modi's 73rd Birthday, A New Anthem By BJP

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party released a special anthem that outlined his accomplishments and dreams for the country. The two-minute long anthem titled 'Sapne nahi haqeeqat bunte, tabhi to sab Modi ko chunte', translated as 'Not dreams, he weaves reality, which is why everyone chooses Modi', begins by comparing prime minister as a "selfless" person who has re-ignited growth in the country that had been "stalled" for years.

Comparing PM Modi to a sage who puts the interest of the people ahead of everything, the anthem goes on to say that PM Modi's sole dream was to see the country in the league of developed nations. Visuals of various accomplishments under PM Modi's tenure are showcased in the video, besides his connection with the people.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to the new metro station 'YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'. After the inauguration, he took a ride on the Delhi Metro.

Prime Minister then officially unveiled Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.

He also launched the new PM Vishwakarma scheme -- a scheme for individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship. He had announced the scheme in his Independence Day address this year from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The PM Vishwakarma scheme will be fully funded by the Union government with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore.

Under the scheme, artists will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.

