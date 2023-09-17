Watch: PM Modi's Metro Ride On His Birthday, Selfies With Passengers

PM Modi also spoke to the staff of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a metro ride after inaugurating the extension of the Airport Express line in Delhi's Dwarka.

The Prime Minister, who turned 73 today, interacted with the passengers inside the metro as they wished him on his birthday.

Some also took selfies with him. PM Modi also spoke to the staff of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The high-speed corridor has been extended from Dwarka Sector 21 station to the YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.

The nearly 2-kilometre-long extension will connect Dwarka Sector 21 and India International Convention Centre.

"With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will be 24.9 km," the DMRC said in a statement.