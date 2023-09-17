5 Facts On Vishwakarma Scheme, Initiative Launched By PM For Artisans

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship Vishwakarma scheme has been launched to support those engaged in traditional crafts.
Here are the top 5 points on Vishwakarma scheme:
PM Vishwakarma yojana has been fully funded by the Centre with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore.
Under the scheme, the 'Vishwakarmas' (traditional artisans) will be registered free of charge through Common Services Centres using biometric-based PM Vishwakarma portal.
The Vishwakarmas will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, a toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.
The following 18 traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma yojana - carpenter; boat maker; armourer; blacksmith; hammer and tool kit maker; locksmith; goldsmith; potter; sculptor, stone breaker; cobbler (shoesmith/footwear artisan); mason (rajmistri); basket/mat/broom maker/coir weaver; doll and toy maker (traditional); barber; garland maker; washerman; tailor; and fishing net maker.