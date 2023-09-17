5 Facts On Vishwakarma Scheme, Initiative Launched By PM For Artisans

PM Vishwakarma scheme has been launched to support the people engaged in traditional crafts.

PM Vishwakarma yojana has been fully funded by the Centre with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore.

Under the scheme, the 'Vishwakarmas' (traditional artisans) will be registered free of charge through Common Services Centres using biometric-based PM Vishwakarma portal.

The Vishwakarmas will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation involving basic and advanced training, a toolkit incentive of Rs 15,000, collateral-free credit support up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) at a concessional interest rate of 5%, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support.