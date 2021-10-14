PM Wishes 'Speedy Recovery' For Manmohan Singh, In Hospital With Fever

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a get-well-soon tweet for Dr Manmohan Singh this morning after the Congress leader was hospitalised yesterday at Delhi's AIIMS for fever and weakness.

"I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji," PM Modi said.

This morning Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Dr Singh and enquired about his health.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Mandaviya said he wished Dr Singh a speedy recovery.

Dr Singh is reported to be stable, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

"He was admitted for evaluation of fever; his condition is stable," an official of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS told news agency PTI.

The 89-year-old former Prime Minister is being treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, PTI reported.

Earlier this year, Dr Singh had been admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 during the second wave of infections.