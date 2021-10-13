Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS With Fever And Weakness

Dr Singh was hospitalised after he complained of fever and weakness. File

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised this evening after he complained of fever and weakness.

Mr Singh had been complaining of fever since yesterday. His condition is currently stable and he is being administered vital fluids.

He has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in the national capital.

Earlier this year, the 88-year-old Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member had been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of infections.