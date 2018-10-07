Wanted To Turn Gujarat Into South Korea When I Was Chief Minister: PM

PM Modi said some Indian states have more power than many countries in the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time in 2001, he wanted to turn the state into South Korea.

While inaugurating the Uttarakhand Investors Summit in Dehradun, Prime Minister Modi said, "Our states have more power than many countries in the world. Compared to many small countries, our states have more potential. I still remember when I became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time on October 7, 2001, I didn't know what the government is, as I lacked experience. I was completely new. So, one journalist came to me and asked such questions so that I give answers which will not allow my journey (as Chief Minister of Gujarat) to take off."

He added, "I was asked who I see as my idol for development in Gujarat. Usually, when people are asked this, they say, 'I want to make it like America or like England.' But I gave a different answer to him. I said that I want to make it (Gujarat) like South Korea. The journalist didn't know anything. Later I explained to him that the population of Gujarat and South Korea are similar... I said that I have studied it so precisely that if we move towards that direction then we will not stop."

PM Modi further said that the government has taken several measures for improving the ease of doing business in the country. "We have improved the tax system in the country. We are trying to make the tax system more swift and transparent. Doing business has become easier due to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The banking system has also got strengthened. Potential, policy and performance, these are the sources of progress," he elucidated.

The Prime Minister said that the centre is moving ahead in modernising 400 railway stations and construction of 100 new airports and helipads. He also said the Ayushman Bharat Yojana offers huge investment opportunities in the medical sector.

PM Modi added that India is on top as far as food processing is concerned, and appealed to all for increased investment in agriculture.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, KJ Alphons and CR Chaudhary are slated to participate in the sessions on different subjects. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will address the event tomorrow.