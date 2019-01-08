"Landmark Moment", PM Modi Tweets After Lok Sabha Passes Quota Bill

The 10 per cent reservation bill was cleared by a meeting of the cabinet last evening that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 08, 2019 23:50 IST
PM Narendra Modi tweets the government is committed to the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".


Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the passing of the quota bill in Lok Sabha was a "landmark moment" in the nation's history that ensured justice for all sections of society. The Prime Minister, who  was present for the voting on the bill in Lok Sabha, but didn't participate in the debate, said his government remains committed to its goal of "development for all".

The bill to ensure a 10 per cent quota in jobs and education for the general category candidates who are economically deprived, was passed by the Lok Sabha today with a huge majority. 323 members voted for it, only three were against - indicating that the bill got support from a majority of the opposition parties.

Only the AIADMK walked out, arguing that fresh reservations were not required, since there were enough schemes for the poor. Many of the opposition parties also claimed that the government's move was politically motivated, given the proximity of the national elections.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said:

 

The bill was cleared by a meeting of the cabinet last evening that was chaired by the Prime Minister. It is seen as a huge comeback move for the BJP, which had faced the anger of upper castes in the recent round of assembly elections in the three heartland states.

The bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, where it has a fair chance of passing given the backing by opposition parties.

