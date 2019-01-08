'Landmark Moment', PM Modi Tweets After Lok Sabha Passes Quota Bill

PM Narendra Modi tweets the government is committed to the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the passing of the quota bill in Lok Sabha was a "landmark moment" in the nation's history that ensured justice for all sections of society. The Prime Minister, who was present for the voting on the bill in Lok Sabha, but didn't participate in the debate, said his government remains committed to its goal of "development for all".

The bill to ensure a 10 per cent quota in jobs and education for the general category candidates who are economically deprived, was passed by the Lok Sabha today with a huge majority. 323 members voted for it, only three were against - indicating that the bill got support from a majority of the opposition parties.

Only the AIADMK walked out, arguing that fresh reservations were not required, since there were enough schemes for the poor. Many of the opposition parties also claimed that the government's move was politically motivated, given the proximity of the national elections.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said:

I thank MPs from all the parties who supported The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.



I also appreciate those MP colleagues who enriched today's debate with their views. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

We are resolutely committed to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'



It is our endeavour to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

The bill was cleared by a meeting of the cabinet last evening that was chaired by the Prime Minister. It is seen as a huge comeback move for the BJP, which had faced the anger of upper castes in the recent round of assembly elections in the three heartland states.

The bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, where it has a fair chance of passing given the backing by opposition parties.