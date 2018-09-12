PM Modi Set To Launch Swachhata Hi Seva Movement. Details Here

Swachhata Hi Seva Movement will begin on the morning of September 15 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the people connected with the Clean India Mission.

All India | | Updated: September 12, 2018 12:57 IST
Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years on September 15, 2018.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' from September 15. The movement will be launched to mark the commencement of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2. The Prime Minister further urged everyone on Wednesday to be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a 'Swachh Bharat'.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, "On October 2, we mark the start of Gandhi Ji's 150th birth anniversary. It is also the day Swachh Bharat Mission completes 4 years of being a historic mass movement aimed at fulfilling Bapu's dream of a Clean India. I salute all those working towards a Swachh Bharat!"

"The 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' commences on 15th September. This is a great way to pay tributes to Bapu. Come, be a part of this movement and strengthen the efforts to create a Swachh Bharat!" he tweeted.

'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' will begin on the morning of September 15 with Prime Minister Modi's interaction with the people connected with the Clean India Mission.

"At 9:30 AM on 15th, we shall come together and mark the commencement of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.' I look forward to interacting with those who have worked assiduously on the ground to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission after which Swachhata activities will begin," the Prime Minister tweeted.
 

Launched in 2014 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government, the Swachh Bharat Mission aims at making a clean and Open Defecation Free India by October 2, 2019.

