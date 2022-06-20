PM Stops His Car, Waves At Cheering Crowd In Bengaluru

People were seen waving BJP flags and raising 'Modi', 'Modi' slogans in Bengaluru.

Cheering crowds of BJP workers and supporters had a pleasant surprise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his car to greet them during his visit to Karnataka on Monday.

Seeing people waving BJP flags and raising 'Modi, Modi' slogan, on his way from the Airforce Station Training Command Headquarters to Indian Institute of Science, Prime Minister Modi stopped his car for a couple of minutes, got up from his seat and waved at them standing on the running board.

The Prime Minister then folded his hands and made a 'namaste' gesture at them in gratitude.

He continued to wave towards the crowd as the vehicle moved towards the venue for a programme at IISc.

Heavy security arrangements have been made and traffic has been diverted in various parts of the city in view of the PM's movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru earlier today on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he will be participating in a series of events in the city and in Mysuru, and inaugurate or lay the foundation for various developmental works.

