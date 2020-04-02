PM Modi Says Will Share Video Message 'With Fellow Indians' At 9 am Tomorrow

PM Modi has addressed the nation twice on coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that he would share a video message tomorrow morning, but did not specify.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi and English.

Many believe his message could be related to the coronavirus crisis.

The PM has addressed the nation twice since the pandemic became a cause for serious concern in India.

In his first address, he called for a one-day Janata Curfew and in the second address on March 24, he announced a national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He has also kept up a steady stream of tweets urging citizens to follow social distancing and strictly follow lockdown rules.

In the past couple of days, PM Modi has also shared videos on yoga for people to try during their stay-at-home period.

India has 1,965 coronavirus cases, including 50 deaths.

At a meeting this afternoon with Chief Ministers, PM Modi asked for a common plan to ensure staggered movement of people after the national lockdown ends. "It is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends," PM Modi emphasised, urging states to come up with suggestions.