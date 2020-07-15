PM Modi Reviews State Of Economy With Nirmala Sitharaman: Report

However, details of the meeting could not be ascertained (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the state of the economy that is coming out of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdown.

According to sources, the Prime Minister has been taking review meetings on various aspects of the economy and took stock of the financial sector on Monday.

As part of this exercise, sources said, he held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials of the ministry on Tuesday.

However, details of the meeting could not be ascertained.

Last week also a series of meetings had taken place, in which presentations were made by different departments and think tank NITI Aayog.

To deal with the coronavirus crisis, the government in May had announced one of the world's biggest stimulus packages worth Rs 20.97 lakh crore with a focus on the survival of the business and drawing a road map for the revival of the economy.

The five-part stimulus package announced by Ms Sitharaman beginning May 13 comprised Rs 5.94 lakh crore in the first tranche that provided credit line to small businesses and support to shadow banks and electricity distribution companies.

The second tranche included free foodgrain to stranded migrant workers for two months and credit to farmers, totalling Rs 3.10 lakh crore. Spending on agri infrastructure and other measures for agriculture and allied sectors in the third tranche totalled to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

The fourth and fifth tranches that dealt mostly with structural reforms including relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in defence, privatisation of six more airports, and fully opening up coal mining to the private sector.

As a result of all these measures, the government said, green shoots are visible in the economy which is expected to contract by 4.5 per cent during the current fiscal.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the economy is showing "green shoots" as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown and underscored the importance of being focussed on both life and livelihood.