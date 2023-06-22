All About The Green Diamond PM Modi Gifted US First Lady Jill Biden

The pictures of the diamond were also shared on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first state visit to the United States, presented a special gift to US First Lady Jill Biden. It was a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond. The exquisite creation reflects the “chemical and optical properties of earth-mined diamonds”.

Crafted using sustainable resources like solar and wind power, it also embodies eco-friendliness, the press release stated.

The extraordinary gemstone showcases the hallmarks of excellence through the 4C's: Cut, Colour, Carat and Clarity.

Representing a beacon of responsible luxury, it symbolises India's 75 years of freedom and commitment to sustainable international relations. The diamond's creation also aligns with the “ethos of preserving the environment while offering a dazzling and ethically conscious alternative.”

The extraordinary gemstone was placed in a box, known as kar-e-kalamdani, which beautifully captures the exquisite craftsmanship of Kashmir.

The pictures of the diamond were also shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

PM Narendra Modi gifts a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Dr Jill Biden



The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds' chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making. pic.twitter.com/5A7EzTcpeL — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

PM Narendra Modi presented a special gift to US President Joe Biden as well. The gift was a meticulously handcrafted sandalwood box, with ‘das danam.' Created by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan, the sandalwood box featured intricately carved flora and fauna patterns, which simply uplifted the beauty of the box. The sandalwood used in the making of the box has been sourced from Mysore, Karnataka.

The box consisted of a silver idol of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity known as the destroyer of obstacles. The idol has reportedly been handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a special sandalwood box to US President Joe Biden that has been handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns. pic.twitter.com/fsRpEpKJ4W — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

The box contains the idol of Ganesha, a Hindu deity considered as the destroyer of obstacles and the one who is worshipped first among all gods. The idol has been handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.



The box also contains A diya (oil lamp) that… pic.twitter.com/23eV5ZsWfC — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023



The gifts were exchanged during the private dinner, hosted at the White House by Joe Biden and Jill Biden for PM Narendra Modi.