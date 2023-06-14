PM Modi Likely To Launch 5 Vande Bharat Trains On June 26. Routes Here.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to launch 5 Vande Bharat trains via video conferencing on June 26.

Indian Railways will start operating Vande Bharat trains on five more routes from June 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch the semi-high-speed trains via video conferencing.

The routes on which the five trains will run are - Mumbai-Goa, Bangalore-Hubli, Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur.

The railway ministry had cancelled the launch of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train at the time due to the rail tragedy in Odisha.

This is the first time that five Vande Bharat trains will start operations on the same day.

While such launches in the past have seen a lot of fanfare, it will be a relatively austere event this time in view of the Odisha accident.



