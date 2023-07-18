PM Modi Likely To Address Annual High-Level UN General Assembly Session In September

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly will commence on September 5. (Representational)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is likely to address the annual high-level session of the UN General Assembly in September, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the UN.

The high-level General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly will begin September 19, 2023, with Brazil as the traditional first speaker of the session, followed by the US.

As per the provisional list of speakers for the high-level general debate of the 78th session of the General Assembly, India's "Head of Government" (HG) will address the session in the afternoon of September 22.

The list is provisional and there is a possibility of changes in schedules and speakers over the next few weeks. The list will continue to be updated accordingly.

Considered the "busiest diplomatic season" of the year at the United Nations Headquarters, the high-level session opens in September annually. This year the 78th session of the General Assembly will commence on September 5.

During the high-level week, world leaders will convene for the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, the Climate Ambitions Summit and the General Debate, among other key events.

The 2023 SDG Summit will take place on September 18-19. "It will mark the beginning of a new phase of accelerated progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals with high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to 2030."

Last month, in a historic commemoration, Modi led the yoga session at UN Headquarters on the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrated on June 21. Nine years after Prime Minister Modi had first proposed from the UN General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader was at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

From New York, Modi travelled to Washington DC for his first state visit hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Ukraine's Head of State President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the high-level session on the first day of the General Debate while Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address on September 23. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to speak in the morning session on September 22.

On September 9-10, India will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi under its Presidency that will be attended by world leaders.



