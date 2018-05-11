PM Modi, KP Oli Jointly Inaugurate Janakpur-Ayodhya Direct Bus Service The Indian government has identified 15 destinations in India for development under the Ramayana Circuit theme.

Share EMAIL PRINT The bus service aims to connect two sacred spots for Hindus, Ayodhya and Janakpur. Janakpur, Nepal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Friday jointly inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya, the two sacred cities for Hindus.



"Janakpur and Ayodhya are being connected. This is a historic moment," PM Modi said while inaugurating the bus service as part of the Ramayan Circuit to promote religious tourism between Nepal and India.



after visiting the famed 20th century Janaki temple, dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Sita, where he offered special prayers.



The Indian government has identified 15 destinations in India for development under the Ramayana Circuit theme. These locations are Ayodhya, Nandigram, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, Sitamarhi, Buxar and Darbhanga (Bihar), Mahendragiri (Odisha), Jagdalpur (Chattisgarh), Nashik and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bhadrachalam (Telangana), Hampi (Karnataka) and Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu).



I am here to pay respects to King Janak and Mata Janaki. I thank the PM of Nepal Shri Oli for accompanying me during this visit to Janakpur," PM Modi said.



Thousands of people gathered in the Janaki temple premises to welcome PM Modi.



"Today's welcome in Nepal shows the affection the people of Nepal have towards the people of India," PM Modi told the gathering.



Nepal Defence Minister Ishwar Pokhrel and Province 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut received PM Modi at the airport upon his arrival.



This is the third visit to Nepal for PM Modi and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new government in Nepal this year.





