PM Narendra Modi's Nepal Visit: Trip A Reflection Of Our 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, Says PM

PM Modi's visit to Nepal is seen as an attempt to bring back normalcy in ties. (file photo)

Here are the LIVE updates from PM Narendra Modi's visit to Nepal:



07:35 (IST) Ram Janaki Temple in Janakpur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit. Ram Janaki Temple in Janakpur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit. 07:31 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli are likely to sign a number of pacts and inaugurate the Rs 6000-crore Arun 3 project which is expected to generate around 900 MW of power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Nepal today for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. PM Modi will land in historical Janakpur, a sub-metropolitan city, where he will offer prayers at the Janki Temple.In the afternoon, PM Modi will travel to Kathmandu where he will meet Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun. In the evening, he will hold delegation-level talks with Oli, External Affairs MInistry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.The prime ministers are likely to sign a number of pacts and inaugurate the Rs 6,000-crore Arun 3 project which is expected to generate around 900 MW of power.PM Modi's visit to Nepal is seen as an attempt by both the countries to bring back normalcy in ties after a spell of uneasiness as it comes little over a month after his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli came to India. The Prime Minister said his trip to Nepal was a reflection of his government's commitment to "neighbourhood first" policy. "As Nepal enters a new era of consolidating gains of democracy and achieving rapid economic growth and development, India will continue to remain a steadfast partner of government of Nepal to implement its vision of samriddha Nepal, sukhi Nepali' (prosperous Nepal, happy Nepal)," PM Modi said in a statement.