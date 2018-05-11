In Nepal, PM To Flag Off Bus From Sita's Birthplace To Ayodhya: 10 Points

This is Narendra Modi's third visit to Nepal as Prime Minister.
Janakpur, Nepal: After weeks of hectic campaigning in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Nepal this morning for a two-day visit. This is his third visit to the country as Prime Minister. PM Modi will land in the temple town of Janakpur, 225 km from capital Kathmandu. He described his visit to the Himalayan nation as a reflection of his government's commitment to a "neighbourhood first" policy. "It reflects the high priority, India, and personally I, attach to our age-old, close and friendly ties with Nepal," the PM said in a statement. PM Modi's visit comes a month after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli visited India last month.Today, PM Modi will flag off a tourist bus from Janakpuri to Ayodhya. Apart from holding meetings with the Nepal PM and other leaders, PM Modi will visit three Hindu pilgrimage centres on his two-day visit.
Here is your 10-point cheatsheet to PM Narendra Modi's visit to Nepal:
"These high-level and regular interactions reflect my government's commitment to the 'neighbourhood first' policy, in consonance with the motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (development for all)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement.
Prime Minister will make several major announcements on bilateral ties between India and Nepal.
High security is in place in Janakpur, Kathmandu and Muktinath where PM Modi will visit.Close to 11,000 security personnel from both countries will be deployed during the visit.
The PM said he is looking forward to his visits to Janakpur and Muktinath which attract a large number of pilgrims every year.
After flagging off the bus, the provincial government in the town will host PM Modi at the Bahrabigaha's Rangabhoomi ground. A holiday has been declared in the province because of PM Modi's visit.
PM Modi and KP Sharma Oli will hold one-on-one talks in Kathmandu later today. He will also meet the Nepal president, vice president and leaders of major political parties. In Kathmandu, PM Modi will offer prayers at the famous Pashupatinath temple.
The foundation stone for a hydroelectricity project in the eastern Nepal district of Sankhuwasabha will be laid by PM Modi via video conferencing. Indian government-owned Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam is handling the project in Nepal.
Tomorrow, PM Modi will offer prayers at the Muktinath temple, on the foothills of the Thorong La mountain pass. He is expected to announce a "surprise gift" for its development .
"I am confident that my visit will further cement our people-centric partnership with Nepal on the basis of mutual benefit, goodwill and understanding," PM Modi said in a statement.