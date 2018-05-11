In Nepal, PM To Flag Off Bus From Sita's Birthplace To Ayodhya: 10 Points

This is Narendra Modi's third visit to Nepal as Prime Minister.

Janakpur, Nepal: After weeks of hectic campaigning in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Nepal this morning for a two-day visit. This is his third visit to the country as Prime Minister. PM Modi will land in the temple town of Janakpur, 225 km from capital Kathmandu. He described his visit to the Himalayan nation as a reflection of his government's commitment to a "neighbourhood first" policy. "It reflects the high priority, India, and personally I, attach to our age-old, close and friendly ties with Nepal," the PM said in a statement. PM Modi's visit comes a month after Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli visited India last month.Today, PM Modi will flag off a tourist bus from Janakpuri to Ayodhya. Apart from holding meetings with the Nepal PM and other leaders, PM Modi will visit three Hindu pilgrimage centres on his two-day visit.