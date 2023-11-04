'India Stands In Solidarity:' PM After 128 Killed In Nepal Earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives and damage due to the powerful earthquake in Nepal. After the magnitude 6.4 earthquake, that struck a remote region of Nepal late Friday and killed at least 128 people, PM Modi said that India "stands in solidarity" with the people of Nepal.

"Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and tagged his Nepali counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.