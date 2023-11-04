Nepal Earthquake Live Updates: More Than 60 Killed In Nepal Earthquake

Nepal Earthquake Live: The moderate tremors were also felt in New Delhi on Friday evening.

More than 60 people were killed after a massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal in the late hours of Friday.

The tremor hit the far west of the Himalayan country late Friday and was measured by the US Geological Survey at just 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep.

The moderate tremors were also felt in New Delhi on Friday evening.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 03-11-2023, 23:32:54 IST, Lat: 28.84 & Long: 82.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the agency posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Here are the live updates on Nepal Earthquake: