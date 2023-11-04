70 Killed In Nepal After Massive Earthquake, Rescue Efforts On

Several houses collapsed or sustained damage, as survivors huddled outside in fear.

Around 70 people were killed in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck a remote region of Nepal late Friday, authorities said. According to officials, the death count is expected to rise.

Locals were filmed digging through rubble in the dark of night, searching for survivors in the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.

Several houses collapsed or sustained damage, as survivors huddled outside in fear, surrounded by the wail of emergency sirens. The earthquake's tremors even reached New Delhi, over 500 kilometres away.

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead in Rukum West, and 34 in Jajarkot.

"At least 36 people have been confirmed dead in Rukum West, and the toll is expected to rise further This is the update we have been able to get till 5 am (local time)," Hari Prasad Pant, the Chief District Officer of Rukum West told ANI.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal offered his condolences over the terrible loss of life and the severe infrastructural damage caused by the earthquake.

"Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured," Nepal PMO posted on X.

जाजरकोटको रामीडाँडा केन्द्रविन्दु भएर शुक्रबार राति ११ः४७ मा गएको भूकम्पबाट भएको मानवीय तथा भौतिक क्षतिप्रति सम्माननीय प्रधानमन्त्री पुष्पकमल दाहाल “प्रचण्ड”ले गहिरो दुख व्यक्त गर्दै घाइतेहरुको तत्काल उद्धार र राहतका लागि ३ वटै सुरक्षा निकायलाई परिचालित गर्नुभएको छ। — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) November 3, 2023

Nepal is nestled in a geologically active region, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, forming the Himalayas and making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015, causing widespread devastation. The quake killed nearly 9,000 people, injured over 22,000, destroyed over 500,000 homes, and damaged or destroyed nearly 8,000 schools, leaving almost a million children without classrooms.