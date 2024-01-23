In Nepal, 2.5 Lakh Diya Lit Up To Celebrate Ram Temple Event

Janakpur lit up with diyas to mark Ram Temple's 'pranpratishtha' in Ayodhya.

Devotees lit 2.5 lakh oil lamps in Janakpur, the home town of Goddess Sita, to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya on Monday evening.

The ancient city where King Janak, Father of Goddess Sita used to rule had started preparing for the celebration weeks before. The city is glowing with lamps and colorful decorations celebrating the homecoming of the son-in-law.

Local groups had begun a campaign to collect all required and possible items such as diya, pala, oil and cotton lamps. Apart from it, a rangoli reading "Jai Siyaram" also was made using flowers and vermillion powders.

In the visuals captured by ANI drone, the light from 2.5 lakh oil-fed-lamp with Janaki Temple on background and surrounded by devotees looked mesmerizing. It took about an hour to light up all the lamps and get to the glory which shined brightly as seen through the bird's eye view.

Earlier in the day, rallies and celebratory events were held in the ancient city along with the screening of the Pran Pratistha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Janakpur, the Chief Mahanth along with the Chotte Mahanth had attended the ceremony.

The idol of Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya who later led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

The magnificent Ram Temple is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap.

Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of Ram Lalla is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tons. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

