PM Modi Nepal Visit Live Updates: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Famous Maya Devi Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day-long visit to Nepal today on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The prime minister has reached Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. Among other engagements, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba today. As Prime Minister, this is PM Modi's fifth visit to Nepal and the first to Lumbini.

Here are the live updates on PM Modi's Nepal visit:

May 16, 2022 11:35 (IST) Live Updates: PM Modi Waters Sapling From Bodh Gaya At Lumbini In Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba today watered the Bodhi tree sapling from Bodh Gaya which was gifted by the former to Lumbini in 2014. They also signed the temple's visitors' book. The two Prime Ministers also lit lamps near the Ashoka Pillar located adjacent to the temple. The pillar, which was erected by Emperor Ashoka in 249 BC, bears the first epigraphic evidence of Lumbini being the birthplace of Lord Buddha. They also paid their respects at the Marker Stone inside the Maya Devi temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha. They attended the pooja conducted as per Buddhist rituals.

May 16, 2022 11:12 (IST) PM Modi's Nepal Visit: What's On The Card

On arrival, PM Modi visited Maya Devi Temple and attended a special prayer. He was accompanied by Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba.

He will perform Bhoomi Poojan and lay the foundation stone of India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage, being built at the initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation, New Delhi.

A bilateral meeting between the two prime minister is scheduled to undertake a comprehensive review of recent agreements. Some MoUs are expected to be exchanged between the two countries thereafter.

PM Deuba will host a lunch in the honour of PM Modi and his delegation.

PM Modi will attend the 2,566th Buddha Jayanti celebrations and address a large gathering of people from Nepal and India, including Buddhist scholars and monks.

May 16, 2022 11:07 (IST) On Arrival In Lumbini, PM Modi's Tweet Thanking Nepal's Sher Bahadur Deuba

I would like to thank PM @SherBDeuba for the warm welcome in Lumbini.

May 16, 2022 11:05 (IST) Live Updates: Students Wait For PM Modi Outside Nepal Temple



May 16, 2022 11:03 (IST) Live Updates: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Maya Devi Temple In Nepal's Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple in Nepal's Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He was accompanied by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba during his visit to the historic temple, the birth place of Gautam Buddha. "Beginning the Nepal visit with prayers at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini," the Office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted.



May 16, 2022 11:00 (IST) Live Updates: PM Modi Visits Famous Maya Devi Temple In Nepal's Lumbini

#InPics | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini, #Nepal on the occasion of #BuddhaPurnima



(ANI)