Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Elected For 7th Time From His Home District

Sher Bahadur Deuba heads the caretaker government in Nepal. (File)

Nepal Prime Minister and President of the Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday was elected for the consecutive seventh time from his home district of Dhankuta.

Mr Deuba, who heads the caretaker government, with 25, 534 votes defeated his rival Sagar Dhakal, who garnered 13,042 votes in the election to the House of Representatives.

The counting of votes started on Monday for the parliamentary and provincial elections held in Nepal on Sunday. The election witnessed a 61 per cent turnout.

At a press briefing on Sunday, Nepal's Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said the voter turnout of 61 per cent, which is based on preliminary data and could increase later, was lesser than what the Commission had expected. He said that the elections were held peacefully across the nation except some incidents of violence.

It was the second general election in Nepal since the Constitution came into force in 2015. The earlier round of the elections held in 2017 failed to meet the expectations of Nepali voters and the government didn't last for long.

With two house dissolution attempts by the then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepal had plunged into a political crisis.