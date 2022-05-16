PM's Speech In Nepal On Buddha Jayanti: Top 10 Quotes

Nepal has always graced me with its historic blessing.

In Janakpur, I had said that without Nepal, even Lord Ram is incomplete.

Now that we are building the Ram temple at Ayodhya, even Nepal is happy.

Nepal and India has a historic and mutual heritage, history and affection and we need to strengthened them so that we can together speak the message of Lord Buddha.

Buddha is everything that encompasses this world.

The place where I was born, Vadnagar in Gujarat, there was a great centre of Buddhist learning centuries ago.

He has made us realised that with sacrifice, you can understand the value of what you get and what you have.

The way Lumbini cultural centre has been ideated goes to show how India and Nepal will work closer to developing Lumbini as a Buddhist tourism circuit.

We are developing an integrated border check post near Lumbini.