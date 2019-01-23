PM Modi Inaugurates Museums On Netaji Bose, Jallianwala Bagh At Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Subhas Chandra Bose museum in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Subhas Chandra Bose museum at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi to mark the freedom fighter's 122nd birth anniversary.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum - dedicated on the Jallianwala Bagh and Indian soldiers in World War I. He also inaugurated a museum on 1857 - India's first war of Independence, and the Drishyakala Museum on Indian Art within the Red Fort complex.

The museum on Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army showcases various artefacts related to freedom fighter and his movement. The artefacts include a wooden chair and sword used by the leader, medals, badges, uniforms and other artefacts related to the Indian National Army.

A documentary on Netaji Bose and the INA will help visitors understand the vision of the freedom fighter. Actor Abhishek Bachchan has lent his voice for the documentary.

The Yaad-e-Jallian Museum provides an authentic account of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on April 13, 1919. A replica of the memorial erected at the Jallianwala Bagh has also been placed at the museum.

The museum will also showcase the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the World War-I. A poem penned by Sarojini Naidu on the plight of Indian soldiers who fought the World War I for the British Empire is part of the artefacts at the museum.

The poem, titled ''The Gift'' describes sacrifices made by 1.5 million Indian soldiers in the First World War.

The Museum on 1857 - India''s first war of Independence portrays the historical narrative of war of independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by Indians during the period.

The Drishyakala- Exhibition on Indian Art showcases art works from 16th century till India's independence. It has paintings by Amrita Shergil and Raja Ravi Varma on display.

I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti.



He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India. pic.twitter.com/QpE967nuUH - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2019

The prime minister spent nearly an hour at the museums and went from one museum to another on a golf cart.

