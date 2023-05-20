PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida

PM Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida today and later unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima during his visit to the city to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders' meeting.

During PM Modi's meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in a tweet, said, "PM Narendra Modi and PM Fumio Kishida of Japan held warm and productive talks." "Discussed ways to synergise efforts of respective G-7 and G-20 Presidencies, and the need to highlight the voice of Global South. Also exchanged views on contemporary regional developments and on deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

"Leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Education, skill development, tourism, high technology and digital public infrastructure were covered," the MEA spokesperson added.

Later, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

"A symbol of friendship and goodwill... Mahatma's bust, a gift from India to the city of Hiroshima, is a befitting tribute to a city that symbolises humanity's yearning for peace," MEA Spokesperson Bagchi tweeted.

PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday on the first leg of his three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia and is expected to take part in over 40 engagements.

"Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders," PM Modi tweeted.

In his departure statement, the prime minister had said he was looking forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them.

PM Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit.

The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy, as well as the European Union.



