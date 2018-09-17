Rahul Gandhi Tweets PM Modi On Birthday, Wishes Him 'Happiness Always'

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Rahul Gandhi gave a bear hug to PM Modi in parliament in July. (File)

Highlights PM Modi too had wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday in June PM Modi is celebrating his 68th birthday in Varanasi #HappyBdayPMModi and #HappyBirthDayPM were top trends on Twitter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi good health and happiness. PM Modi turns 68 today.

"Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always. @narendramodi," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Just below the birthday greeting tweet is a September 15 tweet in which Mr Gandhi is taking a pot-shot at PM Modi over the Vijay Mallya case, alleging that the PM's "blue-eyed boy" in the CBI weakened the lookout notice against the fugitive tycoon and allowed him to flee the country.

CBI Jt. Director, A K Sharma, weakened Mallya's "Look Out" notice, allowing Mallya to escape.



Mr Sharma, a Gujarat cadre officer, is the PM's blue-eyed-boy in the CBI.



The same officer was in charge of Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi's escape plans. Ooops...

investigation! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 15, 2018

Rahul Gandhi had wished PM Modi last year too. On June 19 this year, PM Modi wished Mr Gandhi when he turned 48.

PM Modi will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he will interact with school children.

Thousands of people wished PM Modi on social media. #HappyBdayPMModi and #HappyBirthDayPM were top trends on Twitter this morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP chief Amit Shah were among the first to greet him this morning.

Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2018

PM Modi will reach Narur village this afternoon where he will interact with children of a primary school, which is aided by a non-profit organisation, Room to Read. Later, at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus, the prime minister will interact with students of the Kashi Vidyapeeth and the children assisted by them, according to the Prime Minister's Office.