Rahul Gandhi Tweets PM Modi On Birthday, Wishes Him "Happiness Always"

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 17, 2018 12:01 IST
PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Rahul Gandhi gave a bear hug to PM Modi in parliament in July. (File)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. PM Modi too had wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday in June
  2. PM Modi is celebrating his 68th birthday in Varanasi
  3. #HappyBdayPMModi and #HappyBirthDayPM were top trends on Twitter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi good health and happiness. PM Modi turns 68 today.

"Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always. @narendramodi," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

Just below the birthday greeting tweet is a September 15 tweet in which Mr Gandhi is taking a pot-shot at PM Modi over the Vijay Mallya case, alleging that the PM's "blue-eyed boy" in the CBI weakened the lookout notice against the fugitive tycoon and allowed him to flee the country.

Rahul Gandhi had wished PM Modi last year too. On June 19 this year, PM Modi wished Mr Gandhi when he turned 48.

PM Modi will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he will interact with school children.

Thousands of people wished PM Modi on social media. #HappyBdayPMModi and #HappyBirthDayPM were top trends on Twitter this morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP chief Amit Shah were among the first to greet him this morning.

PM Modi will reach Narur village this afternoon where he will interact with children of a primary school, which is aided by a non-profit organisation, Room to Read. Later, at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus, the prime minister will interact with students of the Kashi Vidyapeeth and the children assisted by them, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

