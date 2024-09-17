Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth Wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi On His 74th Birthday

Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher and others wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. Rajinikanth wrote on X, "A very happy birthday to our most respected honourable Prime minister dear Shri @narendramodiji. I pray to god to always bless you with good health and happiness." Akshay Kumar, who shares a cordial relationship with the Prime Minister, wrote, "Aapko Janamdin ki anek subhkamnaye. Desh ke liye aap bina thake bina ruke jo kar rahe hain, us par hum ko garv hain. Bhagwan se prarthana hain ki aap khush aur susth rahe (Many happy returns for the day. We are proud of your contribution towards our nation. Wish you a good health)."

A very happy birthday to our most respected honourable Prime minister dear Shri @narendramodi ji 🙏🏻 I pray to god to always bless you with good health and happiness. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 17, 2024

आपको जन्मदिन की अनेक शुभकामनाएँ, @narendramodi जी. देश के लिए आप बिना थके बिना रुके जो कर रहे हैं उस पर हम सब को गर्व है। भगवान से प्रार्थना है कि आप खुश और स्वस्थ रहें। — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2024

Chiranjeevi also wished him on X. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji ! May you have a long life filled with great health! May you be blessed with more strength to lead our nation to greater glories!!''

Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji !

May you have a long life filled with great health! May you be blessed with more strength to lead our nation to greater glories!! 💐🙏 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 17, 2024

Suniel Shetty wrote, "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May your leadership continue to guide our nation towards greater heights and achievements. Wishing you another year of great health and happiness!!''

Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May your leadership continue to guide our nation towards greater heights and achievements. Wishing you another year of great health and happiness. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/mqkk8lyf0v — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 17, 2024

Jackie Shroff's message was, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday!"

Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday! @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Zrlo8JA6Wc — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) September 17, 2024

Anupam Kher shared a series of pictures with PM Modi and wished him a long and healthy life. He also shared a letter he received from PM Modi about his book titled 'Your Best Day Is Today'. In his special birthday post, he wrote, "Respected Prime Minister...Many many happy returns of the day! May the Lord grant you long and healthy life! And may you continue to lead the country for many years to come. You're tireless too! And inspirational too. You are ordinary too! And extraordinary too....Be victorious. Jai Hind.. #PrimeMinister @narendramodi".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)



Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat. Earlier today, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, along with other senior party leaders wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The microblogging site X was flooded with birthday greetings on Tuesday, with BJP heavyweights including Union Ministers Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 74. In a post on X, Amit Shah commended PM Modi's vision of "New India" and added that the Prime Minister made impossible tasks possible with his strong will and determination.