PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Keeps Twitter Abuzz

PM Modi Birthday: Twitter showers love as PM Narendra Modi turns 68.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 68 today. Twitter is abuzz with activity and #HappyBdayPMModi, #HappyBirthDayPM and #happyBirthdayNarendraMOdi are among the top trends on the micro-blogging site. Leaders, citizens, sports personalities, celebrities, foreign dignitaries are pouring love and congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP chief Amit Shah were among the first to greet him. Congress President Rahul Gandhi also wished him good health and happiness. Here what the leaders are saying:

"Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country," President Kovind tweeted.

Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Malta, called up Modi to wish him on his birthday, the Vice President Secretariat said.

"Warm Birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India is making rapid strides under his visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the comity of nations. May he be blessed with long and healthy life," said Mr Naidu's Twitter handle.

Amit Shah praised PM Modi's leadership, saying India under him has become synonymous with development and that he has infused energy into every section of society like never before.

India has a government under PM Modi, which is committed to the development of the poor, farmers and every section of society, the BJP chief said in a tweet.

He described PM Modi as a leader who is loved by all and has provided a decisive and visionary leadership to country.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was also not far behind in wishing the leader. "Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always," said Mr Gandhi in a tweet.

Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee also wished PM Modi.

"A very happy birthday to Hon'ble Prime Minister. I wish him long and healthy life," Mr Kejriwal posted.

"Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," wrote Ms Banerjee.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley praised the contribution of the Prime Minister in building the nation.

"Warm birthday compliments to the dynamic & illustrious Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. I wish him good health and a long life. May he continue to render for many more years his exceptional services to the nation and guide the country to its glory. @narendramodi," tweeted Mr Jaitley.

"Warm greetings to Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. Under his leadership India has grown tremendously and became the 6th largest economy of the world. He is a man of vision and action who is working assiduously to fulfil the dream of New India. I wish him good health &long life," Mr Singh posted on the micro-blogging site.

Leaders Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Tejashwi Yadav, Siddaramaiah, Omar Abdullha prayed for his good health.



Boxer Vijender Singh, Israeli Diplomat Maya Kadosh, actors Koena Mitra, Vivek Oberoi were also among the well-wishers.

The BJP in Tamil Nadu celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday by gifting gold rings to newborns. The state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is a gynaecologist, gifted the rings to babies born at a government hospital run by the Chennai civic body.