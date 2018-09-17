PM Modi To Celebrate His 68th Birthday In Varanasi Today: Live Updates

The Prime Minister was born on September 17, 1950. (File)

Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The preparations for his visit are currently underway in the town. The prime minister will spend the day with children of a primary school aided by a non-profit organisation.

According to officials, he will later pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later watch a film "Chalo Jeete Hain" inspired by his life along with a few school children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited his 98-year-old mother, Hiraba, on the outskirts of Gujarat's Gandhinagar on his last birthday, before going on to dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation.

