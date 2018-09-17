PM Modi To Celebrate His 68th Birthday In Varanasi Today: Live Updates

BJP workers have planned elaborate celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 68th birthday.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 17, 2018 08:05 IST
The Prime Minister was born on September 17, 1950. (File)

New Delhi: 

Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. The preparations for his visit are currently underway in the town. The prime minister will spend the day with children of a primary school aided by a non-profit organisation. 

According to officials, he will later pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later watch a film "Chalo Jeete Hain" inspired by his life along with a few school children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited his 98-year-old mother, Hiraba, on the outskirts of Gujarat's Gandhinagar on his last birthday, before going on to dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation. 

Here are the Live Updates On PM Modi's Birthday Celebrations:


Sep 17, 2018
08:02 (IST)
President Of India, Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to Prime Minister Modi and wrote on Twitter that, "Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country."

Sep 17, 2018
07:54 (IST)
The Opposition Congress also extended their greetings to PM Modi on the latter's birthday.
Sep 17, 2018
07:16 (IST)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. He prayed for his long and healthy life.

Sep 17, 2018
07:13 (IST)
#HappyBdayPMModi is one of the top trends on Twitter. 
Sep 17, 2018
07:10 (IST)
The Prime Minister is also likely to launch several developmental projects - including the expansion of the Babatpur-Shivpur road, Ring Road phase I and a few projects at the Banaras Hindu University - during his visit to Varanasi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath dropped by the temple town on Wednesday to review security arrangements for PM Modi's visit.
Sep 17, 2018
07:09 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday at Varanasi - his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh - on Monday, a district official said.
