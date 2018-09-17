On PM Modi's Birthday, Tamil Nadu BJP Gifts Gold Rings To Newborns

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan gifts gold rings to newborns on PM Modi's birthday

The BJP in Tamil Nadu celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by gifting gold rings to newborns on Monday. The state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is a gynaecologist, gifted the rings to babies born at a government hospital run by the Chennai civic body.

The BJP in Tamil Nadu tweeted birthday greetings to the Prime Minister saying "Happy birthday to the world's most powerful and popular leader."

May God give him with good health and strength to fulfil his vision of transforming India into a strong, developed and progressive Nation #HappyBDayPMModi#TamilNaduCelebratesModipic.twitter.com/2V6YT4UJzM — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) September 17, 2018

It is not a first in Tamil Nadu for political parties give away expensive items to mark key events. In February, the AIADMK marked the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, by presenting gold rings to seven babies born on that day. Minister D Jayakumar visited the Government Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar hospital in Royapuram and gave the gold rings to the newborns.

PM Modi, who turned 68 today, is spending the day at his constituency in Varanasi. The Prime Minister is scheduled to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later watch a film "Chalo Jeete Hain" inspired by his life along with a few school children. PM Modi is also likely to launch some developmental projects, including extension of the Babatpur-Shivpur Road. He is also likely to launch projects at the Banaras Hindu University.

Birthday greetings have started pouring in on Twitter for PM Modi. President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted greetings to the Prime Minister. "Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country," said the President.