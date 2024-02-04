Probe Agency Won't Leave Those Involved In Illegal Sand Mining: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

"Vellore district is the capital of sand mining in Tamil Nadu," he said (File)

In a significant statement addressing the issue of illegal sand mining, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai asserted on Sunday that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) will not leave those involved.

Speaking to reporters, K Annamalai said, "The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) will not leave those who are involved in illegal sand mining. Vellore district is the capital of sand mining in Tamil Nadu."

On ongoing investigations against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a land scam case, K Annamalai said, "Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren specifically did not appear for seven summons. He was not there when the Delhi team went to question him. He knew. He was determined when he forced the resignation of a constituency MLA in Jharkhand state two months ago. Now Hemant Soren and his wife have decided to contest in that constituency. The court has given five days of custody to Hemant Soren."

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand High Court has scheduled the hearing for the petition filed by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren on February 5.

Mr Soren had challenged his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land scam case.

Earlier, Hemant Soren was sent to five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate by the High Court on Friday in connection with an alleged land scam case.

The JMM chief was arrested by the ED after several summons were issued to him in the alleged land scam case and several hours of questioning on Wednesday night.

Amidst the political unrest in Jharkhand, Champai Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Friday at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)