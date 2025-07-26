"PM Modi Wants To Make Cholas Global, DMK Keeping Them Local": K Annamalai To NDTV

Former president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit K Annamalai on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make the Cholas "global".

Speaking to NDTV, a day ahead of PM Modi's visit to Tiruchirappalli to attend a mega festival to celebrate the legacy of Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I (1014-1044 CE), Mr Annamalai also slammed the ruling DMK, saying they want to keep Cholas "local".

"Tomorrow is going to be a very, very important day, not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the whole Bharat (India)," he said, referring to the event at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its intricate sculptures, Chola bronzes, and ancient inscriptions.

It also commemorates 1,000 years of the maritime expedition of Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia, Mr Annamalai said.

He said that PM Modi, who is visiting Tamil Nadu straight after his "successful" trips to the UK and the Maldives, is trying to put Gangaikonda Cholapuram on the global map.

He also praised PM Modi for releasing a commemorative coin honouring Rajendra Chola I.

Mr Annamalai said Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK is "nervous" about PM Modi's tour as they have not done anything for the Chola dynasty.

"The DMK has never celebrated Cholas," he said, adding that no chief minister from the party has ever visited Gangaikonda Cholapuram, which was the capital city of the dynasty.

"When the PM is trying to take Cholas global, the DMK wants it to be local," he said.

Speaking on the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which are due next year, Mr Annamalai said the ruling DMK is set for a "historic defeat".

"DMK's days are numbered," he said.