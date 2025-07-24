With 2026 In Sight, PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu For Chola Emperor Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on July 27 and 28 in what is seen as a politically and culturally significant trip ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Chola Emperor Rajendra Chola I in Ariyalur district, an event that also commemorates the 1000th anniversary of his legendary maritime expedition to Southeast Asia and the commencement of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple's construction.

According to a press release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Ministry of Culture is organising the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival from July 23 to 27, celebrating Tamil Nadu's ancient Shaivite and cultural legacy. The concluding ceremony on July 27 will feature the Prime Minister as the chief guest, alongside Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Minister of State L Murugan.

Rajendra Chola I (1014-1044 CE), whose reign marked the zenith of the Chola Empire, is widely celebrated for his military prowess and temple-building achievements. The Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, constructed after his victorious expedition to the Ganges, is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a major symbol of Chola architectural brilliance.

The event also coincides with the Aadi Thiruvathirai star, said to be the birth star of the Chola emperor.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the expanded Tuticorin Airport. The revamped facility will now accommodate larger aircrafts and enable night operations, vastly improving connectivity for southern Tamil Nadu. The development is expected to boost both passenger traffic and cargo movement, to and from this industrial town, enhancing the region's economic prospects.

Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit is seen as strategically timed in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The already ruling DMK and the AIADMK have hit the streets. The BJP, which recently revived ties with the AIADMK, is looking to strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu by invoking historical, cultural, and developmental themes.