Who Were Cholas? Spotlight On Mighty Kingdom Ahead Of PM's Tamil Nadu Trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu on July 26 and 27 to launch various development projects. But ahead of his arrival, what's drawing wider attention is the Centre's focus on Rajendra Chola I and the legacy of the Chola dynasty.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to take part in a special commemoration marking 1,000 years since Rajendra Chola I's maritime expedition to Southeast Asia. The Prime Minister will also attend the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival celebrations at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Tiruchirappalli on July 27. The occasion will also mark the beginning of construction activities to conserve this UNESCO World Heritage Site. A commemorative coin will be released by the Prime Minister to honour Rajendra Chola I.

Who Was Rajendra Chola?

Born in the 11th century (1014-1044 CE), Rajendra Chola I was a formidable ruler whose naval and military campaigns extended the Chola Empire's reach far beyond India's borders, stretching deep into Southeast Asia.

Rajendra Chola founded Gangaikonda Cholapuram as the new capital of the empire following his victories. The temple he built there is celebrated for its monumental architecture, exquisite bronze sculptures, and elaborate inscriptions.

The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, which PM Modi will attend, not only commemorates the emperor's legacy but also celebrates Tamil Shaiva traditions and the saint-poets known as the 63 Nayanmars. This year's festival holds added significance as Rajendra Chola's birth star, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), falls around the same period, beginning July 23.

Who Were The Cholas?

The Chola dynasty, which ruled from around 300 BC to AD 1279, was one of the most powerful Tamil kingdoms in medieval southern India. According to a January 2023 report in National Geographic, for nearly 1,500 years, the Cholas influenced religion, culture, and architecture across South and Southeast Asia through a strong maritime trade network that extended to regions including China.

At its peak, the Chola Empire was known for its advancements in art, literature, education, and urban planning. The kings commissioned massive stone temples, which served as religious and cultural hubs, and built man-made lakes to combat drought and ensure a clean water supply.

The Chola capital city, Gangaikondacholapuram, meaning “City of the Chola who conquered Ganga”, once stood as proof of the empire's might. Today, only remnants remain, stated the National Geographic report. Historians remain uncertain about why the city faded into obscurity, though many believe it may have fallen to a rival kingdom's invasion in the 13th century.

Development Push On PM's Tamil Nadu Trip

During his two-day trip, PM Modi will also inaugurate a new terminal building at the airport in Tuticorin and dedicate rail and road projects worth over Rs 3,600 crore. He will lay the foundation stone for the inter-state transmission system supporting the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and inaugurate new cargo handling facilities at VO Chidambaranar Port.