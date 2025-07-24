Kolhapuris To Banarsis: How Trade Deal With UK Put "Brand India" On Global Map

Protecting and promoting the "Brand India"-- from Kohlapuri Chappals to Banarasi and Chanderi textiles-- is a massive priority in the India-UK Free Trade Agreement set to be signed on Thursday in London. The pact will allow export of labour-intensive Indian products such as leather, footwear and clothing--often crafted by women-- at a concessional rate to British markets, opening a new chapter of a gender-inclusive trade framework.

The trade deal, officially called a comprehensive economic and trade agreement, will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and is projected to double the trade between the two economies to $120 billion by 2030.

In the pact, New Delhi has included gender equality provisions to enhance trade opportunities for women, especially female entrepreneurs, business owners, and workers, marking a significant shift in the country's previous trade policies.

"We have championed our values-securing India's first-ever chapters in a free trade agreement on Anti-corruption, Labour rights, Gender, and Development. This chapter will enhance the opportunities for women to access the full benefits of the UK-India FTA. It will also advance women's economic empowerment and promote gender equality through trade," the UK government said in an earlier statement on the deal.

The agreement includes reductions in tariffs, with India, which has a significantly more protectionist economy than the UK, slashing 90 per cent of its duties. This will allow the average tariff on UK products to drop to 3 per cent from 15 per cent. In return, Britain -- which already imports 11 billion euros worth of goods from India annually--will grant greater market access to Indian manufacturers.

How The Deal Will Put India On The Global Map

This will allow 99 per cent of Indian exports, including coveted textiles like Banarsi and Chanderi and leather icons like handmade Kolhapuri footwear, to have a duty-free access to UK markets.

New Delhi's goal is to enhance India's brand recognition, cultural identity, and increase artisans' incomes-- especially of women-led businesses. It will also curb the cultural appropriation of Indian textile and handicraft products, where Western fashion industries source designs and styles from Indian craftsmanship without proper attribution or compensation.

The latest example of this was the controversy surrounding global fashion brand Prada using Kolhapuri chappal designs in their 2026 menswear collection, without proper attribution or acknowledgement of the Indian heritage.

The deal is also expected to boost job creation and financial independence for women, positioning India as a top supplier in labour-intensive sectors.