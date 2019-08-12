'Man Vs Wild' Starring PM Modi With Bear Grylls To Air Tonight: LIVE Updates

Man Vs Wild: In a promo from Discovery Channel, Bear Grylls is seen teaching PM Narendra Modi how to make a spear to protect himself if they have a chance encounter with a tiger in the woods.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 12, 2019 19:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Man Vs Wild' Starring PM Modi With Bear Grylls To Air Tonight: LIVE Updates

Man Vs Wild: Bear Grylls hosts Man Vs Wild with PM Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make an appearance on the silver screen with adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls, in his jungle survival programme "Man Vs Wild". The programme, which will be broadcast at 9 pm today on the Discovery Channel, will see Bear Grylls face an adventure with the Prime Minister in Uttarakhand's famous Jim Corbett National Park. Discovery Channel said the episode will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

In a four-minute promo released by Discovery, Bear Grylls is seen teaching the Prime Minister how to make a spear to protect himself if they have a chance encounter with a tiger in the woods.

Tweeting a curtain-raiser message today, PM Modi said, "What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change... Do join at 9 PM tonight!"

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change," Bear Grylls, had tweeted last month, sharing a teaser of the episode.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Man Vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls and PM Narendra Modi:


Aug 12, 2019
19:30 (IST)
Man Vs Wild: Bear Grylls on his interactions with PM Narendra Modi, ex-US president Barack Obama

Bear Grylls spoke about his interactions with PM Modi and former US President Barack Obama, saying it was "really heartening to see such powerful men" standing up for protecting the environment.
Aug 12, 2019
19:24 (IST)
Man Vs Wild: "People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM Narendra Modi," says Bear Grylls

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change," Edward Michael Grylls, better known as Bear Grylls, had tweeted last month, sharing a teaser of the episode.
Aug 12, 2019
19:15 (IST)
Read Here: PM Modi With Bear Grylls In "Man vs Wild": When And Where To Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join adventurer Bear Grylls in an episode of "Man vs Wild" - the hugely popular show on Discovery Channel - that will air at 9 tonight.
Aug 12, 2019
19:08 (IST)
Read Here: Man Vs Wild: Tune In At 9 pm, Tweets PM On His Journey In Discovery's "Man vs Wild"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted a curtain-raiser message for viewers ahead of tonight's broadcast of his jungle survival programme with TV host and adventurer Bear Grylls.
Aug 12, 2019
19:08 (IST)
Read Here: Man vs Wild: "Well-Known Commitment": Amit Shah Plugs PM Modi's 'Man vs Wild' Show
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending appearance on popular adventure TV show "Man vs Wild" has sparked a range of reactions. Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah promoted the episode on Twitter today, with generous praise for the Prime Minister.
No more content

Trending

Bear GryllsMan Vs WildPM Narendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
EidVikram SarabhaiGigaFiber Meteor ShowerBakridPNR StatusLive TVJioJio GigaFiberMan vs WildBabita Phogat

................................ Advertisement ................................