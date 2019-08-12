'Man Vs Wild' Starring PM Modi With Bear Grylls To Air Tonight: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make an appearance on the silver screen with adventurer and TV host Bear Grylls, in his jungle survival programme "Man Vs Wild". The programme, which will be broadcast at 9 pm today on the Discovery Channel, will see Bear Grylls face an adventure with the Prime Minister in Uttarakhand's famous Jim Corbett National Park. Discovery Channel said the episode will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

In a four-minute promo released by Discovery, Bear Grylls is seen teaching the Prime Minister how to make a spear to protect himself if they have a chance encounter with a tiger in the woods.

Tweeting a curtain-raiser message today, PM Modi said, "What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change... Do join at 9 PM tonight!"

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change," Bear Grylls, had tweeted last month, sharing a teaser of the episode.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Man Vs Wild episode with Bear Grylls and PM Narendra Modi: