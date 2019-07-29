Watch: The 'Unknown Side' Of PM Modi - On A Raft, Crossing A Jungle River

The special episode of "Man vs Wild" featuring PM Modi will be aired on August 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join global adventurer Bear Grylls in an episode of "Man vs Wild", the legendary show on Discovery Channel, next month.

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change," Edward Michael Grylls, better known as Bear Grylls, tweeted about the episode that will premiere on August 12 at 9 pm.

The survivalist and television presenter also posted a short video of the promos of the programme.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscoverypic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

According to a statement from Discovery, the special episode, shot in Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park, will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation.

Showing snippets of the episode, the 45-second video also shows PM Modi walking in the jungles with the British adventurer, the Prime Minister holding a flask as he is being prepped for the rafting. "You are the most important man in India. My job is to keep you alive," Bear Grylls tells PM Modi as they are seen making what appears to be a wooden spear or rafting oar.

"I will keep this with me for you," PM Modi tells him.

PM Modi said "it was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again", this time with Bear Grylls.

"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," PM Modi said in a statement.

"For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," he added.

In the show, PM Modi and Bear Grylls have to make a raft and cross a jungle river, the channel said. The promo shows the Prime Minister and Bear Grylls crossing a river in a raft.

The announcement came soon after PM Modi released the 2018 tiger census report, saying that with around 3,000 tigers, India has become "one of the safest habitats" for the big cats in the world.

Bear Grylls said it was a privilege to take the PM "on an adventure into the Indian wilderness." "I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation," he said.

In the past, Bear Grylls, a former special air service trooper, has taken big names such as former US President Barack Obama, Tennis legend Roger Federer and American singer Nick Jonas on his shows that test a person's wilderness survival skills.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.